1/1
Mary Ellen Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Thomas, 71, of Crawfordville, passed away on Nov. 1, 2020.

She was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Ribault High School in 1967. She worked most of her life as a legal secretary in Jacksonville. Upon her retirement, she and her family moved to Alligator Point and lived there for several years before moving to Wakulla County.

Mary was of the Methodist faith.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Dollie and Bob Smith.

She is survived by her husband, D.J. Thomas and her children, Jamie Thomas (Tricia), Melanie Thomas and Amanda Poole (Daniel); six grandchildren, Makenzie, Connor, and Alexie Thomas and Grant, Hayden and Watson Poole; and numerous cousins.

Mary requested a celebration of her life take place after the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that a donation be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to your favorite charity.

Amber Miller with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 9, 2020
Mary will be missed. One of the best FSU fans on Lake Ride Drive. We had some great times together in the hood.

DJ and family, I'm sorry for your loss.
Andrew Wilson
Friend
November 8, 2020
We were so sad to get the call that Mary had passed away. We have some good memories with her over the years. Always fun and a friend to all. Our deepest sympathy, many prayers and love to DJ and the family. God Bless you Mary - RIP
Dennis & Nancy Mortimer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved