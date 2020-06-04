Mary Jeff Bridges Williams, 94, of Crawfordville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.She passed at Azalea Gardens in Tallahassee after a long battle with Alzheimer's, but she lived a much longer fuller life dedicated to Jesus Christ and to helping others.
Mary was born in Linden, Texas on Nov. 10, 1925. She married her husband George on Feb. 3, 1946 and they were together for 59 wonderful years, traveling to many cities along with his Air Force deployments. Moving from Linden to San Antonio, England, Charleston, Tallahassee, Lake Talquin, Thomasville, and Crawfordville, Mary always made a wonderful home for her family, and was dedicated to the local church and community. She also worked for Tallahassee Nurseries and as an accountant for the Florida Department of Transportation. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Crawfordville.
Mary loved playing countless games of cards and Texas dominoes with her brothers, sisters, and husband. She also loved cooking and creating so many things with her daughter Mary Ruth and spending time with her son Tom. Mary also enjoyed gardening, walking (so fast it was hard for grandkids to keep up), camping and RVing with family, volunteering at church charity drives, and taking trips to the beach with George and the kids. She never missed seeing a flower on the way or a bird in the tree. She dedicated most of her life to seeking out the needs of others and planning and implementing ways to help.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, George Callaway Williams; son, Thomas George Williams; son-in-law, Lewis Turner; father, Thomas Jefferson Bridges; mother, Annie Pearl Gingles Bridges; her brothers, Joe Bridges (and wife Inez) and Frank Bridges (and wife Carrie and son Frankie Joe); her sisters, Iva Lee Bridges and Ruth Bridges Early (and husband James) of Linden, Texas.
Mary is survived by her loving family, daughter Mary Ruth Turner of Argyle, Texas; daughter-in-law Carol Ann Williams of Sumatra; nieces Cathy Bridges Wood of Searcy, Arkansas and Carolyn Bridges of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Trixie Brownlee and husband Wes of Argyle, Texas, Jacob Williams and wife Jennifer of Crawfordville, Ashley Williams and husband Darren Prock of San Francisco. Granny was so proud of her six great-grandchildren: Samantha and Bailey, Allison and Elliana, Reese and Jake.
We can't thank enough so many friends and family who came together to help Mary through her battle with Alzheimer's and to the wonderful caretakers at Azalea Gardens who became family as well. You all help to carry on Mary's legacy of love and giving to others.
In lieu of flowers, please send memories to the family at jacobwilliams@gmail.com.
Published in The Wakulla News from Jun. 4 to Jul. 3, 2020.