Mary Mildred Allen, 91, of Crawfordville, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born August 16, 1928, in Piketon, Ohio, to John and Grace Foster. She was a Homemaker and also worked for J.C. Penny's. Mildred moved to Crawfordville from Tallahassee in 1978, where she was an active member at the Wakulla County Senior Center, went to Curves and exercised three days a week, where she won the Attendance Award and she loved to walk in the park in Crawfordville. She was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include her daughter Barbara Neeley, son Tim Allen and his wife Patricia, three sisters Ada Mae Farmer, Ethel Mosher and "B" Cutlip, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends during the visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00am-1:00pm in the Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. A graveside service will immediately follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Medart, Florida.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 1, 2020