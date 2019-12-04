Sgt. 1st Class Mary "Molly" Mitchell Taylor, 58, of Tallahassee, passed away Nov. 29, 2019 at her home.
She was born May 30, 1961 in Barre, Vermont to parents Robert F. and Mary M. Hyland Mitchell. She has lived in Tallahassee since age 6 and was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church. After graduating high school, Molly joined the U.S. Army. She was a combat wounded Veteran, earned Sgt. 1st Class and a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. She was very proud to serve our country. Molly enjoyed photography, was very family oriented and adored her three grandkids.
She is predeceased by her son, Gary Diskerud Jr.; and her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Greg Taylor; daughter, Errin Bloodworth; siblings Dolly Mitchell, Suzy Anderson, Bob Mitchell and wife Sally, George Mitchell and wife Jane, and Paul Mitchell and wife Rashell; and three grandchildren, Dillon Bloodworth, Lilliana Bloodworth, and Gary Diskerud III.
The family will receive friends and have a visitation, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Tallahassee and burial to follow at Tallahassee National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Dec. 5, 2019