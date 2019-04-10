Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Since 1964 he had resided in Crawfordville with his wife of more than 60 years, Doris Gerrell Strickland Davis.



The funeral was held at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3086 Crawfordville Highway in Crawfordville. Visitation was held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.



Along with his beloved "Shug," survivors are his children, Sandra and Walter Vidak, Buddy and Sonja Davis, Patrick and Amber Davis; grandchildren, Melissa and Blake Burns, Emily and Devin Foret, and Shelby Gordon; three great-granddaughters, Riley Foret, Hayden Burns, and Lyla Foret; a brother, Duane Davis; two sisters-in-law, Helen and Charlotte; and 17 nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a son, his parents, five brothers, one sister, and two nieces.



He was born on Dec. 19, 1928 to Mellie Ray and Andrew Neal Davis of Bascom, Jackson County, Florida. He graduated Malone High School in 1948, served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1952. Upon honorable discharge he enrolled in Chipola Junior College and started working for National Airlines in Marianna. When National began operations at Dale Mabry Field, he transferred to Tallahassee and continued his education at Florida State University, graduating with a business degree in 1959. He retired from the airlines in 1985 and worked for Wakulla County for nearly 20 years before finally retiring in 2005. For many years he owned and operated a dry cleaner and a laundromat in downtown Crawfordville.



Max was a man of great faith in God as demonstrated in the way he lived and worked every day of his life. He was devoted to his family and committed to his church where he served as a teacher, deacon, and trustee. He never lost his sweet spirit and happy heart even as he struggled in declining health.



David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or

Max Neal Davis, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019.Since 1964 he had resided in Crawfordville with his wife of more than 60 years, Doris Gerrell Strickland Davis.The funeral was held at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3086 Crawfordville Highway in Crawfordville. Visitation was held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.Along with his beloved "Shug," survivors are his children, Sandra and Walter Vidak, Buddy and Sonja Davis, Patrick and Amber Davis; grandchildren, Melissa and Blake Burns, Emily and Devin Foret, and Shelby Gordon; three great-granddaughters, Riley Foret, Hayden Burns, and Lyla Foret; a brother, Duane Davis; two sisters-in-law, Helen and Charlotte; and 17 nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a son, his parents, five brothers, one sister, and two nieces.He was born on Dec. 19, 1928 to Mellie Ray and Andrew Neal Davis of Bascom, Jackson County, Florida. He graduated Malone High School in 1948, served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1952. Upon honorable discharge he enrolled in Chipola Junior College and started working for National Airlines in Marianna. When National began operations at Dale Mabry Field, he transferred to Tallahassee and continued his education at Florida State University, graduating with a business degree in 1959. He retired from the airlines in 1985 and worked for Wakulla County for nearly 20 years before finally retiring in 2005. For many years he owned and operated a dry cleaner and a laundromat in downtown Crawfordville.Max was a man of great faith in God as demonstrated in the way he lived and worked every day of his life. He was devoted to his family and committed to his church where he served as a teacher, deacon, and trustee. He never lost his sweet spirit and happy heart even as he struggled in declining health.David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com ). Funeral Home Bevis Harvey Young Chapel

3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway

Crawfordville , FL 32327

850-926-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close