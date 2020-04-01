Melvin "Bud" Dugger of Crawfordville, passed away March 31, 2020. Bud was born in Baker County, Florida on March 2, 1933. He was the son of Hillary and Elsie Dugger and had eight brothers and sisters.
Bud is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beatrice "Bea" Dugger. She was the love of his life! He is also survived by two sons, Jimmie (Dora) and Bobbie; four grandchildren, Talana, Clint (Holly), Easton (Jessica) and Dalton; four great-grandchildren, Corbin, Zachary, Olivia and Taylor Grace.
He moved to Wakulla County on Sept. 5, 1959 and worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 33 years. Upon his retirement, he worked in the family business, B&B Dugger for many years.
He loved the outdoors! He also loved hog hunting, mullet fishing, burning woods and traveling with his many friends. He was a member of the Crawfordville United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Wakulla Gridiron Club.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Pigott Cemetery in Medart.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Big Bend Hospice (850-926-9308, www.bigbendhospice.org) or Crawfordville United Methodist Church (850-926-7209, P.O. Box 37, Crawfordville FL 32326)
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 2, 2020