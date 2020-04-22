Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Graveside service 11:00 AM Panacea Community Cemetery Otter Lake Road/ Westview Street Panacea , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Henry Falk Sr., founder and owner of Mike's Marine Supply in Panacea, passed away peacefully among family on April 18, 2020, at the age of 71 after a valiant battle with kidney cancer.



Mike was born June 27, 1948, in Roswell, New Mexico. As a child born to an U.S. Air Force Major, he traveled extensively, starting school in Okinawa, Japan, and living several different places before landing in Alligator Point at the age of 14. He was a graduate of Sopchoppy High School, class of 1966. In October, 1970, he opened Mike's Marine Supply, where he was known as an honest, fair, and trustworthy businessman and a true Southern gentleman until his death. He also served the community as a Wakulla County School Board member for 24 years, from 1976 until 2000, and was Chairman of the school board for many of those years. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved spending time outside including fishing at Lake Marion, duck hunting at Piney Island with friends, and deer hunting in Alabama. He was a member of Sopchoppy Church of Christ and found peace spending time with his church family. He was baptized on March 24, 2019.



Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margret Falk of Panacea; his children, Michael Falk Jr., (Laurie) and Michele Yeomans (Tony); and grandchildren Cole, Julia, and Dakota Baggett, Bryant and Breely Yeomans, Carson and Kaelyn Falk; his brother, Lee Falk (Linda); and nieces and nephew, Lee Falk Jr., Susan Payne, and Bonnie Falk.



He was predeceased by his father, Leo Eugene Falk; and mother, Helen Jean Falk.



Flowers are welcome, and memorial contributions may be made to the Mike Falk Sr. Scholarship Fund, care of Prime Meridian Bank, (850) 926-2327. Graveside services will be held April 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Panacea Community Cemetery, Otter Lake Road/ Westview Street in Panacea. A short-wave radio channel broadcast will be available for guests who prefer to stay inside their vehicles.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum are assisting the family with arrangements (850) 926-3333, or

