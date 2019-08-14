Michael L Rose (1946 - 2019)
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL
32327
(850)-926-5919
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Panacea First Baptist Church
38 Otter Lake Road
Panacea, FL
Obituary
Michael L. Rose, 73, of Crawfordville, died Aug. 7, 2019 at home with his loving family.

He was retired from the Wastewater Industry as a Lead Operator. He loved fishing and gardening, and would go fishing every chance he got. He truly loved his family and all the times they spent together. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children, Michael Kevin Rose and Jeannie West and Tina Marie Rose and Chad McDonald; grandchildren, Brittany Ann Rose, Amanda Marie Rose, Kye Kokas and Kamryn Kokas; siblings, Donna Conquest, Kimberly Conquest, Cindy Rose, Praxton Randal Rose and Johnny Ray Nobles; a dear friend Glenda McCarthy; and many friends that will miss him.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Panacea First Baptist Church, 38 Otter Lake Road in Panacea.

Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rose family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 15, 2019
