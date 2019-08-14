Michael L. Rose, 73, of Crawfordville, died Aug. 7, 2019 at home with his loving family.
He was retired from the Wastewater Industry as a Lead Operator. He loved fishing and gardening, and would go fishing every chance he got. He truly loved his family and all the times they spent together. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Michael Kevin Rose and Jeannie West and Tina Marie Rose and Chad McDonald; grandchildren, Brittany Ann Rose, Amanda Marie Rose, Kye Kokas and Kamryn Kokas; siblings, Donna Conquest, Kimberly Conquest, Cindy Rose, Praxton Randal Rose and Johnny Ray Nobles; a dear friend Glenda McCarthy; and many friends that will miss him.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Panacea First Baptist Church, 38 Otter Lake Road in Panacea.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rose family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 15, 2019