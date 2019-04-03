Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Ralph "Mike" Granger. View Sign





Born and raised in Leon County, Mike lettered in baseball and basketball at Rickards High School in Tallahassee. Years later, he went on to pursue his love for baseball through umpiring hundreds of local area games from the Recreational Park to the Collegiate level. He was also chosen to be a representative for Boys' State through the American Legions. Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was also an avid hunter and fisherman. If he wasn't hunting or fishing, you could find him enjoying a good Bluegrass Festival.



Mike, aka "Danger Granger," or "Officer Friendly," joined the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in March 1982 after ten years with the Tallahassee Police Department. He retired from FDLE in 2012 as a special agent with the Governor's Mansion/Protective Operations Section. Throughout his career, Mike provided security services to Governors Bob Graham, Wayne Mixson, Bob Martinez, Lawton Chiles, Buddy MacKay, Jeb Bush, Charlie Crist, and Rick Scott.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Merica Freeman Granger; two children, Scott Granger (Laura) of Crawfordville, Jennifer Carey (Tim) of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren, Josiah, Eliana, Isaiah, Jordan, Ruth, Lily Kate and Tindell; one sister, Dianne Beane (Bo); one brother, Gary Granger (Tonya); nieces & nephews, Justin & Rachel Beane, Travis & Marci Beane, Sarah & Faith Granger; four great nieces and nephews; and his mother, Reba Granger of Tallahassee.



He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Tallahassee, where he loved singing in the choir and teaching marriage classes alongside of his wife, Merica.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. The services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church with burial at Woodland Cemetery in Gadsden Co.



Beggs Funeral Homes 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311 is assisting the family with arrangements (850-942-2929 or





