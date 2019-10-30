Guest Book View Sign Service Information Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home 1737 Riggins Road Tallahassee , FL 32308 (850)-877-8191 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home 1737 Riggins Road Tallahassee , FL 32308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Monty Chambers, 89, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019.



Monty was born on April 2, 1930, the son of Ed and Eddie (Mosely) Chambers, into a farming family in Miller County, Ga. He was raised near Thomasville and Cairo, where he worked on the Ochlocknee, Ga., family farm and graduated from Cairo High School.



Monty served his country honorably during the Korean War as a Technical Staff Sergeant-Airplane Mechanic in the U.S. Air Force.



Monty was a peaceful, law-abiding, and humble down-to-earth man who attended local church services, was a faithful sports fan, a talented gardener, and had many trade-level skills. His background led to various careers including as an insurance agent in Wakulla County and later an employee the Wakulla County School District. He ran for the office of Clerk of Court in Wakulla County in 1968. He was later employed by the Ring Power Corporation, where he retired in Tallahassee.



He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mabel (Stokes) Chambers; his parents; five brothers and two sisters; and grandson Aaron Chambers.



Survivors include three sons, Bobby Chambers, Billy Chambers, and Donald Stokes; daughters-in-law Constance Chambers and Tonya Stokes; grandsons, Joshua (Rachel) and James Chambers; granddaughter Ashley Stokes; great-granddaughter Alyssa Chambers (Kristyna Hurst); sisters Dorothy Grimsley and Carolyn Townsend, and brother Jerry Chambers (Gladys), along with numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road,Tallahassee FL 32308.

Monty Chambers, 89, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019.Monty was born on April 2, 1930, the son of Ed and Eddie (Mosely) Chambers, into a farming family in Miller County, Ga. He was raised near Thomasville and Cairo, where he worked on the Ochlocknee, Ga., family farm and graduated from Cairo High School.Monty served his country honorably during the Korean War as a Technical Staff Sergeant-Airplane Mechanic in the U.S. Air Force.Monty was a peaceful, law-abiding, and humble down-to-earth man who attended local church services, was a faithful sports fan, a talented gardener, and had many trade-level skills. His background led to various careers including as an insurance agent in Wakulla County and later an employee the Wakulla County School District. He ran for the office of Clerk of Court in Wakulla County in 1968. He was later employed by the Ring Power Corporation, where he retired in Tallahassee.He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mabel (Stokes) Chambers; his parents; five brothers and two sisters; and grandson Aaron Chambers.Survivors include three sons, Bobby Chambers, Billy Chambers, and Donald Stokes; daughters-in-law Constance Chambers and Tonya Stokes; grandsons, Joshua (Rachel) and James Chambers; granddaughter Ashley Stokes; great-granddaughter Alyssa Chambers (Kristyna Hurst); sisters Dorothy Grimsley and Carolyn Townsend, and brother Jerry Chambers (Gladys), along with numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road,Tallahassee FL 32308. Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close