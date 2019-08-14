Nancy Annette Hale, 72, of Crawfordville, went to her heavenly home with Jesus on Aug. 13, 2019.
She was born March 15, 1947 in Edison, Ga. and had lived in Crawfordville for over 40 years. Annette was a homemaker and a proud mother of three beautiful daughters, and when the grandchildren were born, she was a doting, loving grandmother. She was a volunteer at the Wakulla Senior Citizens Center and a member of New Life Ministries, where she was the Book-keeper. She loved her family, her church and her Savior Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her husband Bill Hale; three daughters, Rhonda Shields and husband Andrew, Karen Bozone, and Nancy Fowler and husband Dealous; siblings, Kathy Gordon and husband Kirk, Bobby Sheffield and wife Carol, and George Sheffield Jr. and wife Virginia; fiver grandchildren, Brandon, Adam, Brittany, Sarah, and Ashley.
She was predeceased by her parents, George and Mavis Sheffield Sr.; her loving fur babies Buster & Chelsea and grand fur baby Sally.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Family Funeral Home and the Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hale family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 15, 2019