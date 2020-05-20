Nathaniel A. Williams, Sr., 74, of Crawfordville, died May 14, 2020.
He was a lifetime resident of this area. He worked 30 plus years with Embarq Phone Company before retiring. He loved to shoot pool, enjoyed playing softball in his younger years and was an avid bass fisherman.
He is survived by his children, Nathaniel Allen Williams Jr. and wife Susan, and Lisa Burns and husband Mark; brother Louis Williams and wife Joyce; sister Mary Premorel; and five grandchildren, Avery, Kyle, Shelby, Nathaniel III and Lane.
He was predeceased by grandson Trey.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Mr. Williams can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee FL 32308; 850-878-5310; bigbendhospice.org
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on May 21, 2020