Neilda C. Wild, 79, passed away Sunday. March 24, 2019 at her residence in Crawfordville.
Survivors include her children, Carlynne Simmons, Dale Wild (Pam), David Wild Sr. (Gretchen), and Neil Wild (Diedre); 13 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vann Wild; daughter, Terry Wild; and granddaughter, Theresa Anne Simmons.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 28, 2019