Norma Ruth Treadaway Ashburn Whiddon went home to meet Jesus on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Norma was born in Fort Eustis, Va., but lived most of her life in Temple, Ga., and Tallahassee and Wakulla County.
She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and follower of Jesus.
She leaves behind a legacy of love which she instilled in her eight children, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren, as well as two sisters and a brother.
Her life motto was, "There is a reason and a purpose for everything," and she had a dream that everyone would one day come to know Jesus.
Norma's viewing will be held at Crawfordville First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Whiddon Lake Cemetery on Stokley Road following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32310.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 13, 2019