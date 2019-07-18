Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norris S Brown. View Sign Service Information Bevis Harvey Young Chapel 3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Norris S. (N.S.) Brown, 80, died July 15, 2019.



He was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Sanborn where he lived his entire life. He was the sixth child of Lonnie Wesley and Duskey Roberts Brown. He began working in 1955 with the Wakulla County Road Department. He was troubled with asthma since birth, and because of his age and size he was affectionately known as "Minnow." He finished his career as custodian at the Courthouse where he knew and was known by most of the people of the county. He retired in July 1989 and started farming full time. He loved raising hogs and taking care of his mule. In keeping with Brown family tradition, he acquired many other nicknames over the years: Boss Hog, Andy and Punk.



He helped everyone and was a friend to all. He joined Mount Beasor Primitive Baptist Church and was baptized October 2013. He loved his church family as much as his own and was a faithful member.



He is survived by his brothers, Delano (Sondra) and Kent (Linda) of Sopchoppy and Edwin (Sharol) of Crawfordville; his sister-in-law Janice Pelt Brown; his nephew, Ron Brown (Lisa); niece, Tammy Brown; as well as many other nephews and nieces.



He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, B.W. (Magdalene), L.W.; and his sisters, Taska France (Bernie) and Glennis Saucier (Woodrow).



A memorial service was held graveside, Wednesday, July 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Sanborn Cemetery in Sopchoppy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Mount Beasor P.B. Church, Sopchoppy, 29 Winthrop Ave., Sopchoppy FL 32356.



David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or







