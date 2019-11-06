Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Ann (Harman) Price. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Mission by the Sea on Alligator Point View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Price, 85, of Alligator Point, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glen Edward Price.



Ann is survived by her three children, James, Glenda and Patricia; and two grandchildren, Jennifer and Jessica who called her Mawmaw.



Olive Ann Harman was born in Kansas on June 10, 1934. She attended school in Chase, Kan. and has stayed in touch with classmates. She treasured the reunions over the years and will surely be missed. She LOVED sunflowers which is the Kansas state flower. Ann and Glen married in 1951 and raised a beautiful family. Ann worked for and retired from Dekalb County schools in Decatur, Ga. She was a Business Education teacher at Lakeside High School and Druid Hills High School. Ann and Glen were active members at Rehobeth Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Ga. Ann headed a Puppet Ministry there as well as a Children's Church Ministry for many years. When they retired and moved to Florida in the mid-90s, she substituted at Wakulla County Schools and participated in the GED training programs. She served for 20-plus years as secretary/treasurer at Mission by the Sea Church on Alligator Point and was secretary of the Volunteer Fire Department. She has season tickets for the Sopchoppy Opry since their beginning and loved it so very much. Ann loved traveling/RV-ing with her many friends over the years throughout North America. She has cruised and traveled many places including Alaska, Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia as well as the South and North Pole and all around the Mediterranean and Egypt.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Mission by the Sea on Alligator Point on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee FL 32308-5428 and Mission by the Sea Church, P.O. Box 1115, Panacea FL 32346.



Interment will be at Veterans Cemetery in Tallahassee where she will be buried with her husband, Glen E. Price, U.S. Navy.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333,

