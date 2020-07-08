Opal Kay Williams Kerns, 73, passed away on June 29, 2020 as the result of pancreatic cancer.
She was born May 21, 1947, in Dothan, Ala., the daughter of William Robert Williams and Alma Juanita Brook Williams. She was raised in Graceville.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Floyd Kerns of Crawfordville; sons, Don Duquette (Joan) of Yuma, Ariz., Michael Duquette of South Carolina, and RobertDuquette (Carlie) of Tallahassee. She is also survived by three step-children, Robert Kerns of Perth, Australia, Kenji Kerns of Crawfordville, and Mariko Kerns Chavlano (Fernando) of Crawfordville; 11 grandchildren, four greatgrandchildren; and also a sister, Linda Williams Harris (Clay) of Huntington Beach, Calif.
She was predeceased by her parents, William Robert Williams and Alma Juanita Brook Williams and a brother, Robert Brook Williams.
She retired from the State of Florida after 30 years of service. She was a social worker for many years as well as the Program Administrator for Area 2 Medicaid for 10 years. She also served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Richmond, Va. Additionally, she was very active in her church and served the Lord in many capacities.
A graveside funeral service was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Arran Cemetery in Crawfordville at lO a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Williams Funeral Home in Graceville is in charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.williamsfuneralhomeservice.com.