Orville Hendrix Cummings

Orville Cummings, 87, of Crawfordville died on April 20, 2020.

Orville was predeceased by his first wife, Loretta Joyce Cummings; his second wife Pat Cummings; and his grandson Christopher.

Survivors include his caring wife, Nova Cummings; children Larry, Donald, and Deborah; eight brothers and sisters; and his grandchildren and great grandchildren also mourn his passing.

Orville has chosen to forgo a traditional service and funeral. His family asks only for your thoughts and prayers at this time.
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 30, 2020
