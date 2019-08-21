Ouida Duggar Sites passed away on Aug. 15, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Martha Ann Sites Riley (Charles) of Palm Beach Gardens, and Leslie Cay Sites Langston (Walt) of Crawfordville; grandchildren, Ashley Langston Jones (Benjamin) of Crawfordville and Ed Langston of Tallahassee; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Trevor Jones of Crawfordville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice at www.BigBendHospice.org or (850) 878-5310.
Services were held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey-Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (www.bevisfh.com or 850-926-3333)
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 22, 2019