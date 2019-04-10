Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Ward Sabia, 77, of Palm Beach Gardens, went to be with her Lord Jesus on April 3, 2019.



She was born on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Pearl Harbor, in Crawfordville, where the Ward family are natives. She is the daughter of Nathaniel Walker Ward and Eunice Green Ward and was delivered at home in Medart by Dr. Joseph Harper. She moved with her family to Tallahassee when she was 12 and she lived there for 30 years, where she graduated from Leon High School and reached the position of Administrative Assistant to the President of Capital City Bank. In 1984, Patricia moved to the Palm Beach area where she lived for 35 years, worked as a Realtor/Broker, and was an active member and Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.



Survivors include two sons, Joel Scott (wife Stacey), and Tim Scott; her sister, Janie Ward Thurmond (husband Harold); and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, Nathaniel and Eunice Ward; her brother, Nat Ward Jr.; and sister, Clarice Taff.



Family received friends Monday, April 8, 2019, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Family Funeral Home in Crawfordville and the funeral service began at 11 a.m. Interment followed at the Crawfordville Cemetery.



Skip Young, with Family Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-5919 or

84 Ochlockonee St

Crawfordville , FL 32327

(850) 926-5919 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 11, 2019

