Patrick "Pat" Gilbert Langston, 80, of Crawfordville, died at home with his family on February 11, 2019.
Pat was a lifelong resident of Crawfordville, where he raised his family and worked many years in Real Estate Sales. He loved his family, enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid reader and loved to cook. His sons have many stories to tell about their times together. He was a member of Crawfordville First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Patsy Langston; three sons, Scott Langston and his wife Jennifer, Brian Langston and his wife Carisa, and Tommy Langston and his wife Shana; son-in-law Robert Ponder; 11 grandchildren; siblings John R. Langston and his wife Barbara, Linda Scott and her husband Tom, and Martha G. Langston; aunt Sheryl Ashmore Ferrell; several nieces and nephews and relatives and friends.
He is predeceased by his daughter Anne L. Ponder; and parents Gilbert and Eloise Langston.
Graveside Service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Elon Cemetery, 2416 Smith Creek Rd. Sopchoppy 32358.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 2889 Crawfordville Hwy. Crawfordville, Florida 32327 (850-926-9308 www.bigbendhospice.org).
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home is assisting the Langston family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 14, 2019