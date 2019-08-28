Patsy Ruth Connell, 77, of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
A Tallahassee native, she was born on Sept. 16, 1941, to the now late John Willard Stafford and Minnie Castella Stafford. Also preceding her in death are siblings, Betty Jane McCroan and Roy Stafford.
After 35 years, she retired from the State of Florida as an Executive Secretary. She loved her husband, loved to fish and loved spending time on the river with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bobby Gene Connell; daughter, Dawn Adkins (husband Ron); grandchildren, Krystel Beall (husband Matt), Bobby Cox Jr. (wife Kayla) and Mindy Colman. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Tatum, Drew, Robbie, Braxton and Tyler; her siblings, Bobby Stafford (wife Mabel), C.W. Stafford (wife Shirley) and Doris Ann Burris; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral at 2 p.m. Interment followed at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Flowers are being accepted or memorial donations may be made to Radical Restoration Ministries.
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 29, 2019