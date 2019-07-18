Paul Smith, 83, of Tallahassee, passed away on July 14, 2019, at home with his family.
He was born Sept. 18, 1935 and was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, where he worked 27 years with the City of Tallahassee as a fireman. He also was a draftsman, cabinet maker and a man of many trades. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed being with them.
He was married 60 years to Dorothy Z. Smith before her death on June 21, 2018.
Survivors include his children, Teresa Davis and her husband Earl, Lane Smith and his wife Becky, and Jon "Bubba" Smith; his brother, Silas Smith Jr. and his wife Helen; five grandchildren, Amanda, Eric, Kelly, Kaylin, and Kevin; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Elizabeth, and Ella; and his forever furry friend Bella.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 803 Crawfordville Hwy. Funeral Service will follow at 10 a.m. with burial immediately following at Smith Family Cemetery, 31 Dolly Drive in Crawfordville.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on July 19, 2019