Paul "Pete" Smith Jr., 73, of Crawfordville, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home.
Paul was a native of Colquitt, Ga., and he had lived in Crawfordville since 1986, where he owned and operated Paul Smith Plumbing and Trenching Company. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his three children, Trudie Williams (Mike), Paula Mack (Scott), and Jack Smith (Marilyn); the mother of his children LaVern Lewis; three sisters, Polly Nichols, Faye Chrysler, (Jesse), and Janice Kell (Don); four grandchildren, Brittanie, Skyler, Michael, and Jacob; and nephew Paul "Petie" Wilson.
Paul will be buried next to his father at the Donley Cemetery in Colquitt, Georgia. The time and date has not been determined at this time, due to the Corona Virus quarantine.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 26, 2020