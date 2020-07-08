Paul "Rod" Strickland, 71, of St. Marks, passed away at his home on July 2, 2020, with his family.
He was a native of St. Marks and a Carpenter by trade. Rod was also the Fire Chief in St. Marks for more than 45 years and EMT, where he spent countless hours working, mentoring and volunteering. Rod's compassion for the Fire Department is evident by the outpouring of comments from co-workers and friends. Rod was a U.S. Army Veteran. His passion and hobby was photography and he loved his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Donna Strickland; son, Robert "Shane" Strickland and Deanne; sister, Kyle Reeves Lindsey; six grandchildren, Chrystal, Julia, Daniel, Alexis, Lacey, and Lexey; four great-grandchildren, Brenton, JoJo, Sophia, and Madelyn; and sister-in-law Ruthie Hobbs and her husband Allen.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the St. Marks Pavilion, 180 Old Fort Road.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).