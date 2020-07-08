1/1
Paul "Rod" Strickland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul "Rod" Strickland, 71, of St. Marks, passed away at his home on July 2, 2020, with his family.

He was a native of St. Marks and a Carpenter by trade. Rod was also the Fire Chief in St. Marks for more than 45 years and EMT, where he spent countless hours working, mentoring and volunteering. Rod's compassion for the Fire Department is evident by the outpouring of comments from co-workers and friends. Rod was a U.S. Army Veteran. His passion and hobby was photography and he loved his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Donna Strickland; son, Robert "Shane" Strickland and Deanne; sister, Kyle Reeves Lindsey; six grandchildren, Chrystal, Julia, Daniel, Alexis, Lacey, and Lexey; four great-grandchildren, Brenton, JoJo, Sophia, and Madelyn; and sister-in-law Ruthie Hobbs and her husband Allen.

A Celebration of Life service was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the St. Marks Pavilion, 180 Old Fort Road.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Jul. 8 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved