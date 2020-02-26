Dr. Perry Kennedy Jr. 84, of Crawfordville, passed away at home with his loving family on Feb. 17, 2020.
Perry was a native of Savannah, Ga. and moved to Crawfordville from Atlanta in 1989, after retiring from his Dental Practice. Dr. Kennedy was a graduate of Emory University and a member of Sigma Ky Fraternity and a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of River of Life church in Crawfordville and served on the Board at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Kennedy; children Mikell Perry Kennedy, Melissa Jan Kennedy, Gus Lott and wife Debbie, Beau Lott and wife Denise, and Lisa Barger and husband Steve; six grandchildren, Jason, Joanne, Reid, Meghan, Mattie & Michael and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral Service was held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at River of Life Church in Crawfordville. Burial was held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the River of Life Church, 445 Donaldson Williams Road, Crawfordville FL 32327.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 27, 2020