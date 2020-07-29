Philip Oliver Vause Sr., 85, of Crawfordville/Woodville, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 with his family by his side.
Philip graduated from Leon High School in 1953. He was in the Army National Guard for two years before joining the U.S. Navy. He served four years of active duty aboard the USS Gregory DD 802 and was in the Navy Reserves for an additional four years. After discharge from the Navy he attended Florida State University while working at Woodville Lumber Company and then Booker and Company. He was employed by the Florida Highway Patrol in 1964 as a State Trooper. He was stationed in Ocala. While in Ocala he was an active member of Northside Missionary Baptist Church. Twenty years later he returned to Wakulla County. He became involved with the Dogs Hunters Association and the Recreation Department. He was even a great "Santa" for the festivals at the Rec Park, Shadeville and Medart Elementary schools. Philip was a member of the Masonic Lodge #294. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Woodville. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Philip was very much a people person who loved his time at the Flea Market, swapping, trading or just visiting with everyone.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Loyce Pennington Vause; his mother, Pearl Oliver Vause; four children, Cynthia Ann Vause, Philip Oliver Vause Jr. (Robin), Shane Eric Vause (Kim), Michelle Vause Lawhon (Chris); six grandchildren, Philip Oliver Vause III, Mitchell Andrew Vause, Taylor Marie Lawhon, Cajah Allen Vause, Trenton Wayne Lawhon and Remie Shone Vause.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodville. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CovenantCare.org
or First Baptist Church of Woodville, 9500 Woodville Highway, Tallahassee FL 32305.
Skip and Trey Young of Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements (Familyfhc.com
or 850-926-5919).