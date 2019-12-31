Phillip Allen, 65, of Panacea, passed away December 25, 2019. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida, on July 2, 1954, to his parents Carlous & Lucille Allen. Phillip has lived in Wakulla County his whole life, and he retired after 30 years of being self-employed in the flooring business. He loved to sing and play his guitar and the family has many wonderful memories of him and his music.
Survivors include his mother Mary Lucille Allen, daughters Laura Allen & Amanda Allen, siblings Bub Allen, Dennis Allen, Gene Allen (Candis) & Dawn Allen, 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Servicewere held Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. in the Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Burial will be at Panacea Cemetery.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 1, 2020