Randal "Randy" Brazier, 66, of Crawfordville died on Jan. 27, 2020.
Randy was born Aug. 29, 1953 in Summerville, Ga. to the late Darwin and Barbara Brazier. He served in the U.S. Army and delivered for Borden Dairy for many years. He was known by many as the "tin man" for making tin men and airplanes out of cans.
He was predeceased by his parents, Darwin and Barbara Brazier; grandparents, Pete and Linell Posey; and sisters, Tiny, Vikki and Patti.
He is survived by his sister, Darlene; two children, Chase and Christina; aunt and uncle, Don and Sharon McClendon; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His burial took place at Smith Chapel Cemetery in Ider, Ala. His celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 44 Yellow Jacket Ave in Sopchoppy.
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 6, 2020