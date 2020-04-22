Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Charles "Randy" Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Captain Randy – Randall "Randy" Charles Scott, 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Braden (Tallahassee) on April 12, 2020.



Randy was born to William "Bill" and Catherine Scott in Greenville, Penn. on April 3, 1954.



Randy graduated from high school in Titusville in 1972 and went on to work as a Merchant Marine on cargo boats and ocean-going tugs. He attained his 1,600-ton unlimited Captains License and retired from Crowley Tugs in 2014.



Randy traveled the world and made friends in many countries. He loved fishing, a good game of chess, and horseshoe games with friends under the shade trees of his home.



Randy is survived by brothers, Bill Scott and Doug Scott and his wife Gretchen of Tallahassee; and Rick Scott and Sue of Crawfordville. He also has two nieces and two nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents William J. "Bill" and Catherine L. "Bow" Scott.



In lieu of flowers make a donation to Big Bend Hospice in Randy's name.



A celebration of life will be at a future date. The family is being assisted by Skip Young, and cared for by Jackie Fulford.



Captain Randy – Randall "Randy" Charles Scott, 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Braden (Tallahassee) on April 12, 2020.Randy was born to William "Bill" and Catherine Scott in Greenville, Penn. on April 3, 1954.Randy graduated from high school in Titusville in 1972 and went on to work as a Merchant Marine on cargo boats and ocean-going tugs. He attained his 1,600-ton unlimited Captains License and retired from Crowley Tugs in 2014.Randy traveled the world and made friends in many countries. He loved fishing, a good game of chess, and horseshoe games with friends under the shade trees of his home.Randy is survived by brothers, Bill Scott and Doug Scott and his wife Gretchen of Tallahassee; and Rick Scott and Sue of Crawfordville. He also has two nieces and two nephews.He was predeceased by his parents William J. "Bill" and Catherine L. "Bow" Scott.In lieu of flowers make a donation to Big Bend Hospice in Randy's name.A celebration of life will be at a future date. The family is being assisted by Skip Young, and cared for by Jackie Fulford. Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close