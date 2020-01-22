Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Piggot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Pigott went to his heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ray was born in Medart, Fla., to Clinton and Bertie Pigott on Jan. 7, 1940. He grew up with brothers, Ralph and Freeman, and sisters Bertie Mae, Lessie, and Dora. Ray graduated from Sopchoppy High School in 1959, where he was an FFA member and played football and basketball. He attended college at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the University of Georgia graduating with a degree in Agricultural Education and later completed his Master's at Troy State University.



Fresh from college, Ray got his first and last job teaching Ag at Chipley High School. He caught the eye of Miss Chipley, Linda Sue Walls, who bet her best friend she'd be the first to get a date with him. After seven years of dating, they finally tied the knot on June 23, 1970. Their first child, Jennifer, came along in 1973, followed by Julie in 1976, and Jerrett in 1978. The family of five doubled as their children got married and had Daddy Ray's beloved grandchildren. Jennifer and Jim Sapp added Austin, Abby and Avery. Julie and Nick Dillard added Cole and Cass. Jerrett and Keegan Pigott added Nora and Rhett. Daddy Ray, as he was now lovingly called, was first a family man. He greatly loved "Sue," his wife and best friend of 49 years, his children, his sons-in-law, his daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren.



A much-loved ag education teacher and FFA advisor for 32 years, Mr. P. taught generations of Chipley High School students, giving them nicknames and keeping them entertained with all his Pigott-isms. Mr. P. loved teaching, he loved his students, and he loved working with them on the land lab and in the shop. He was well-known by other FFA advisors around the state for his unbeatable parliamentary procedure, dairy and poultry judging teams, and public and extemporaneous speakers. In recognition of his dedication to FFA, Ray was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree.



Ray was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Chipley where he made sure his family was every Sunday. He lived a life of quiet servitude - he willingly gave time, help, food - whatever was needed and provided a Godly example for his family.



The family received friends on Friday, January 17, from 12-2 p.m. at First Baptist Chipley, followed by the funeral at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Chipley Building Fund, PO Box 643, Chipley, FL 32428.



