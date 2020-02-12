Richard Lee Shook, 77, of Sopchoppy, passed away February 6, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a native of Greensburg, Ind. and had lived in Sopchoppy for 23 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church and retired from Florida State University after 40 years as a Media Specialist. Richard enjoyed bowling and playing golf.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia "Pat" Shook; daughters Robin White and husband Chester, and Suzanne Selph and husband Brian; brother, Jerry Shook and wife Kathy; sisters Nancy Adams and Debbie Derzypolski and husband Stan; five grandchildren, Jason White and wife Chelsea, Carrie Lankford and husband Justin, Kelli White, Savannah Selph, and Brison Selph; and four great-grandchildren, Addison Lankford, Jordyn Lankford, Joshua White and Benjamin White.
The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church, 117 Curtis Mills Road in Sopchoppy, and Funeral Service began at 11 a.m. Burial followed at the Tallahassee National Cemetery 5015 Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 13, 2020