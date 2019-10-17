Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Benjamin "Ben" Withers Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM River of Life Church Funeral service 12:00 PM River of Life Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Benjamin (Ben) Withers Jr. of Panacea passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13, 2019 at the age of 56. Ben had been in ill health recently and was awaiting a kidney transplant.



He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann McVey Withers; daughter, Mia Louise Withers; son, Jefferson Benjamin Withers; grandson, Justice Withers; mother, Barbara Sheehan Withers; brothers, Pierce, Bryant and Daniel Withers. Other survivors include stepchildren, Zachary Clark, Taylor Brown (Caleb), Hailee Cochran (Jeremy) and their son, River.



He was predeceased by his father, Robert Benjamin Withers Sr.; grandparents, Rex Todd Withers, Charles Sheehan and Mary Sheehan.



Ben was born and raised in Tallahassee and Alligator Point. He graduated from Leon High School in 1982 where he played football. He began his construction company, Ben Withers Inc. in 1985. He was a general contractor specializing in beach-related construction including docks, pilings, septic tanks, and other related projects primarily in Wakulla and Franklin counties. He also previously completed major projects including the St. George Island Water System, St. George Island State Park, Bald Point State Park, bicycle trails in Wakulla County, numerous municipal piers, docks, boat launches and related projects.



Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to River of Life Missions Fund, 445 Donaldson-Williams Road, Crawfordville FL 32327.



Visitation was held at River of Life Church on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon followed by funeral services at 12 noon.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333,

