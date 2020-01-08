Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert David Massey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert David Massey, 33, died on Dec. 14, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.



David was a native and resident of Wakulla County, born on Nov. 14, 1986.



He was a wonderful Mechanic and loved to work on anything that he could get his hands on. He enjoyed fishing, woods riding, the beach and spending as much time as he could with his two sons.



David loved football and was also a huge Gator fan. During football season you would always find him right in front of the TV flipping back and forth through games. David was one of a kind. He was always there to lend a helping hand and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a free spirit, always smiling and always had a joke to tell. David will truly be missed by his friends and family. He was a good soul that was taken way to early from this world.



He was predeceased by his brother, Kurtis Massey.



Survivors include his father, Steve Theofane; his mother, Sharon Theofane; sons, Maverick and Deakon Massey; daughter, Kaylan Jones; brothers, Ryan Massey and Derek Fogg; and sister Crystal Fogg.



Fairchild Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

