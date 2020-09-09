Robert Howard Roddenberry, 78, of Sopchoppy, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Tallahassee.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1941 in Tallahassee and was a lifelong resident of Sopchoppy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife Geri Roddenberry Sopchoppy; his children, daughter Cindy White (Bojack) of Tallahassee and son Bobby Roddenberry (Cindy) of Sopchoppy; sister, Linda Lumley (Richard) of Sopchoppy; brother, David Roddenberry of Sopchoppy; grandchildren, Kayla Hyder (Luke) of Pensacola, Leah Merritt (Zach) of Moultrie, Ga., Justin Roddenberry of Sopchoppy, Jackson White of Tallahassee, Jared Roddenberry of Sopchoppy, Jake Roddenberry of Sopchoppy and Jordan Roddenberry of Sopchoppy; great-granddaughter, Harper Lee Merritt of Moultrie, Ga; niece, Catherine Strutz (Tom) of Gilbert, Ariz.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Lottie Roddenberry.
Robert retired from the U.S. Postal service as a rural letter carrier and was a real estate broker in Wakulla County for many years. He enjoyed serving his community in many different capacities throughout his life, including the Sopchoppy Lions Club, Sopchoppy City Council, Wakulla County Cattleman Association, Wakulla Soil and Water Conservation District and the Barzona Breeders Association.
Robert's most cherished gifts were times spent with his family.
Robert was a great steward of his land and enjoyed farming, especially raising cattle.
