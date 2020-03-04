Robert John Basso, 62, of Crawfordville, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Tallahassee with his family by his side.
Robert was a native of Islip, N.Y. and had lived in Crawfordville for the past 26 years, moving here from Deland. Robert was of the Catholic faith, he enjoyed football, wrestling, the 4H, Choir and the Glee Club and loved golf.
Survivors include his three daughters, Summer Hindle and husband Chris, Dawn Basso, and Christy Basso; his partner, Henriette Geyer; and the mother to his children, Babs Jones; his brothers and sisters, Kathy Campbell and Scott, Emma Basso and Bobby Terrell, Barbara Kemmler and Hanns, Rick Basso and Kathy, Anne Basso Madore, Patti MacDonald and Jim, Rose Dubois and Eric and Eli Chamberlain; two brothers-in-law, Mark Madore and Scott Chamberlain; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Harvey Young Farm, Cowboy Country Church, 195 Harvey Young Farm Road in Crawfordville.
Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 5, 2020