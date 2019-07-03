Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Freeman. View Sign Service Information Forbes Funeral & Cremation Services 2758 Coastal Highway Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-4407 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee Freeman, 87 of Panacea, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



He was born in Tallahassee on Jan. 19, 1932 and grew up in Tallahassee. At a very young age, he learned the grocery business, working alongside his Uncle Hentz Barineau at Barineau's Grocery. He learned valuable lessons that lead him to his career in life as a meat cutter. After graduation from Leon High School he joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a paratrooper from 1952-1955. He also lived in Apopka for 18 years before moving to Panacea, where he was later known as the "Roadside Vegetable Man," taking much pride in selling fresh fruits and vegetables to the public.



He was predeceased by his parents, Nora Barineau and William Freeman; his sisters, Elizabeth Turner, Margaret Weir, Minnie Lee Stockley and Dorothy (Dot) Jaillet; his brothers, Thomas (T.J.) Freeman, William (Bill) Freeman, Lyndel (Lyn) Freeman, his daughter, Caron McKinney and great-granddaughter, Sierra Benton.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Harrington Freeman of Panacea, and his children, Robbie Raynes (Paul) of Tallahassee, Pamela Schaeffer (Bill) of Bailey, Colo., Wanda Freeman of Panacea, Sondra Harrell (Donnie) of Crawfordville, Brenda Walker (Joey) of Panacea and Kristy Freeman of Crawfordville. He was known as "Paw-Paw" by his grandchildren, Robert Lee Freeman Jr. (he finally got a boy), Thomas (T.J.) Burgess, Cody Schaefer, Dustin Walker and Steven McKinney, Joy Benton, Heidi Rcketts, Amanda Turnball, Amber Schaeffer and Melissa McKinney; and 11 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for their love, support and caring spirit that went beyond expectations, the family will be forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308.



Visitation for Robert Lee Freeman was hled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Panacea Full Gospel Assembly, 8 Taylor Street in Panacea. Burial was at 2 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee FL 32311.



Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Forbes Funeral & Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida 32327 or (850) 926-4407.



Please visit our online guestbook at

Robert Lee Freeman, 87 of Panacea, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side.He was born in Tallahassee on Jan. 19, 1932 and grew up in Tallahassee. At a very young age, he learned the grocery business, working alongside his Uncle Hentz Barineau at Barineau's Grocery. He learned valuable lessons that lead him to his career in life as a meat cutter. After graduation from Leon High School he joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a paratrooper from 1952-1955. He also lived in Apopka for 18 years before moving to Panacea, where he was later known as the "Roadside Vegetable Man," taking much pride in selling fresh fruits and vegetables to the public.He was predeceased by his parents, Nora Barineau and William Freeman; his sisters, Elizabeth Turner, Margaret Weir, Minnie Lee Stockley and Dorothy (Dot) Jaillet; his brothers, Thomas (T.J.) Freeman, William (Bill) Freeman, Lyndel (Lyn) Freeman, his daughter, Caron McKinney and great-granddaughter, Sierra Benton.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Harrington Freeman of Panacea, and his children, Robbie Raynes (Paul) of Tallahassee, Pamela Schaeffer (Bill) of Bailey, Colo., Wanda Freeman of Panacea, Sondra Harrell (Donnie) of Crawfordville, Brenda Walker (Joey) of Panacea and Kristy Freeman of Crawfordville. He was known as "Paw-Paw" by his grandchildren, Robert Lee Freeman Jr. (he finally got a boy), Thomas (T.J.) Burgess, Cody Schaefer, Dustin Walker and Steven McKinney, Joy Benton, Heidi Rcketts, Amanda Turnball, Amber Schaeffer and Melissa McKinney; and 11 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for their love, support and caring spirit that went beyond expectations, the family will be forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308.Visitation for Robert Lee Freeman was hled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Panacea Full Gospel Assembly, 8 Taylor Street in Panacea. Burial was at 2 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee FL 32311.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Forbes Funeral & Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida 32327 or (850) 926-4407.Please visit our online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralandcremationservices.com. Published in The Wakulla News on July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close