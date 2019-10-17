Robert Lee Ponder, 88, of Woodville, passed away on Monday Oct. 7, 2019.
Robert was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Woodville. He retired with the city of Tallahassee where he was a lineman for 25 years. Robert was a 6 year U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed many interests, including camping, hunting, fishing and playing softball. Robert especially loved playing softball for the Woodville First Baptist Church. His greatest love was for his wife and all his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Iola Ponder; three children, Paula Patnode and husband Chuck, Pam Lett, and Robert Ponder; brother, Gerald Ponder and wife Karen; six grandchildren, Kim, Jennifer and Craig Patnode, Luke and Patrick Ponder, and Alex Lett; four great-grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron Patnode, and Ashleigh and Richard Dorough.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Woodville. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Woodville First Baptist Church. Interment was Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Woodville.
Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home 84 Ochlockonee Street in Crawfordville are assisting the family.
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 18, 2019