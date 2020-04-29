Robert "Bud" Lilly Jr. died at his home on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 11, 1959 in Richmond, Virginia. Bud retired after 33 years working in the Maintenance Department at Tallahassee Community College as a Locksmith, where he had many friends and always wanting to help someone. His family called him a "Hobby Chaser," he enjoyed doing and knowing many things, such as water skiing, gardening, ice figure skating, guitar, four-wheeling, juggling, go-carting, small engine repair, unicycling, had a photographic memory and was a great storyteller.
Survivors include his children, Katherine "Katie" Lilly and Daniel Lilly (Rachel); sister Joan Lilly; and two grandchildren Violet Harper Lilly and Caius Keith Lilly.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Medart.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the Lilly family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 30, 2020