Bobby Sharman was born in Greenville on Sept. 12, 1937 to Joe and Anne Sharman. He passed away at his home in Wakulla Station on June 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Bobby graduated from Florida High in 1955 and went directly to work with the City of Tallahassee as a gravedigger. Working his way up through the ranks he retired as the Supervisor of Cemeteries and Right of Ways in 1984. He helped develop Roselawn and the Southside Cemeteries, as well as starting the very successful Tallahassee Dogwood program. His department planted over 100,000 trees during his time working for the City.
After retirement he tried some other careers, but ended up loving traveling more than working. With his wife Joanie, they motor coached over most of the United States and some of the world. He was so very happy to have had the good health to go and see and laugh and learn about so many wonderful areas of our world. Bad health stopped the traveling, but never the memories of friends he met, made and missed.
The richness of having a close knit family gave him much of his strength to make it through numerous illnesses during the last five years.
He is survived by his wife, Joanie Sharman; daughters, Susan Rene' Lawhon (Buddy), Delyn Kight (Charlie), Melanie Strickland (JB); son, Robert Sharman Jr. (Dana); two step-children, Heidi Harris (Stan) and Adrian Hall; brothers, Joe Sharman (Pat), Buddy Sharman (Judy); sisters, JoAnn Hilaman and Judy Sessions and sister-in-law Vetta Sharman; nine grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-greats, and one step-great-grand.
He is pre-deceased by his brother James Sharman; and great-great-grandchild Gus Lawhon.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 12, 2020 at Wakulla County Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
We appreciated Big Bend Hospice's assistance with Bobby's transition to be with God. Please donate to them or your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
Funeral arrangements handled by Neptune Society.
Published in The Wakulla News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 23, 2020.