Robert Payton "Bobby" Sharman Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Sharman was born in Greenville on Sept. 12, 1937 to Joe and Anne Sharman. He passed away at his home in Wakulla Station on June 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Bobby graduated from Florida High in 1955 and went directly to work with the City of Tallahassee as a gravedigger. Working his way up through the ranks he retired as the Supervisor of Cemeteries and Right of Ways in 1984. He helped develop Roselawn and the Southside Cemeteries, as well as starting the very successful Tallahassee Dogwood program. His department planted over 100,000 trees during his time working for the City.

After retirement he tried some other careers, but ended up loving traveling more than working. With his wife Joanie, they motor coached over most of the United States and some of the world. He was so very happy to have had the good health to go and see and laugh and learn about so many wonderful areas of our world. Bad health stopped the traveling, but never the memories of friends he met, made and missed.

The richness of having a close knit family gave him much of his strength to make it through numerous illnesses during the last five years.

He is survived by his wife, Joanie Sharman; daughters, Susan Rene' Lawhon (Buddy), Delyn Kight (Charlie), Melanie Strickland (JB); son, Robert Sharman Jr. (Dana); two step-children, Heidi Harris (Stan) and Adrian Hall; brothers, Joe Sharman (Pat), Buddy Sharman (Judy); sisters, JoAnn Hilaman and Judy Sessions and sister-in-law Vetta Sharman; nine grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-greats, and one step-great-grand.

He is pre-deceased by his brother James Sharman; and great-great-grandchild Gus Lawhon.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 12, 2020 at Wakulla County Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
We appreciated Big Bend Hospice's assistance with Bobby's transition to be with God. Please donate to them or your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Funeral arrangements handled by Neptune Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Tallahassee
3111 Mahan Drive Unit 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308
8506567024
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jordan Giovanni
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved