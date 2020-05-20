Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robyn Lynn Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robyn Lynn Scott, long-time resident of Crawfordville, died peacefully in her sleep on May 12, 2020, at the young age of 58.



She was born Jan. 10, 1962 at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach. She was a devoted woman of faith, partner in life, mother, and grandmother. Robyn had an unquenchable zest for life. She was always a "people person," enjoying the company of others greeting friends and strangers a like with her infectious smile, big personality, kind and compassionate spirit. She was the "Life of the Party" at every event. There was never a boring moment, she could turn a bad day into the best day EVER, any day!



She was predeceased by her mother, Diann Raymond, and her father MSgt. Robert "Bob" Doughty.



She is survived by her partner in life, James B. Hawkins; daughter Kodie L. Nix; son-in-law James R. Nix "Richie;" son Tyson L. Scott; her three grandchildren, Andrew P. Nix, Layla A. Scott, and Kadence R. Nix; her step-father Andre Raymond; brother and sister-in-law Andre and Pam Raymond; her aunt Linda Ostrowsky Williams; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Real Church, Promise Land Ministries, 3167 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville FL 32327, at 2 p.m. ET. Live stream of the service will be available. We encourage those attending in person to take necessary personal safety measures.



Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Gulf Cemetery, S Co Hwy 393 in Santa Rosa Beach at 10 a.m. CT.

Published in The Wakulla News on May 21, 2020

