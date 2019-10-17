Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forbes Funeral Home 409 West Macclenny Ave Macclenny , FL 32063 (904)-259-4600 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mt. Beasor Primitive Baptist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Mt. Beasor Primitive Baptist Church Burial Following Services Panacea Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Rochelle Cynthia Taylor Smith, 83, of Crawfordville, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born to the late Mr. Monroe and Minnie Lue (Porter) Taylor on Sept. 12, 1936 in Panacea, one of nine children.



She worked as a clerk for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Tallahassee for 28 years until her retirement in 2003.



After her retirement, she enjoyed taking it easy, going for rides and thrift shopping whenever she had the chance.



She was a devoted preacher's wife and a compassionate mother and grandmother. She was known for her Sunday dinners that she would prepare weekly for family and friends.



She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robert and Guy Taylor; great-grandson, Hunter Revell; son, David Smith; and her loving husband of 61 years, Henry Gee Smith Jr.



She leaves behind to cherish the memories, her daughters, Janie (Billy) Harper, Jeannie (Larry) Halstrom, Lanie (Fred) Williamson, and Lynn (Mark) Hudson all of Crawfordville; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy (Michael) Hall and Wanda Lynn, all of Crawfordville; brothers, Amos Taylor, Stevie (Liz) Taylor all of Crawfordville, Mitchell (Rhonda) Taylor of Panacea, and Ricky (Kathy) Taylor of Tallahassee.



Family will be receiving friends Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Beasor Primitive Baptist Church in Sopchoppy.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 12 noon at the church with Elder Bruce Taylor and Brother Roland Revell officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following services at Panacea Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.M. "Hank" Forbes Jr. and Hawke M.T. Forbes of Forbes Funeral Home, Macclenny. Please leave your thoughts and condolences for the family in the online guestbook at

Rochelle Cynthia Taylor Smith, 83, of Crawfordville, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.She was born to the late Mr. Monroe and Minnie Lue (Porter) Taylor on Sept. 12, 1936 in Panacea, one of nine children.She worked as a clerk for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Tallahassee for 28 years until her retirement in 2003.After her retirement, she enjoyed taking it easy, going for rides and thrift shopping whenever she had the chance.She was a devoted preacher's wife and a compassionate mother and grandmother. She was known for her Sunday dinners that she would prepare weekly for family and friends.She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robert and Guy Taylor; great-grandson, Hunter Revell; son, David Smith; and her loving husband of 61 years, Henry Gee Smith Jr.She leaves behind to cherish the memories, her daughters, Janie (Billy) Harper, Jeannie (Larry) Halstrom, Lanie (Fred) Williamson, and Lynn (Mark) Hudson all of Crawfordville; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy (Michael) Hall and Wanda Lynn, all of Crawfordville; brothers, Amos Taylor, Stevie (Liz) Taylor all of Crawfordville, Mitchell (Rhonda) Taylor of Panacea, and Ricky (Kathy) Taylor of Tallahassee.Family will be receiving friends Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Beasor Primitive Baptist Church in Sopchoppy.Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 12 noon at the church with Elder Bruce Taylor and Brother Roland Revell officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following services at Panacea Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.M. "Hank" Forbes Jr. and Hawke M.T. Forbes of Forbes Funeral Home, Macclenny. Please leave your thoughts and condolences for the family in the online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralhome.net. Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close