Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Clark Nichols. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Funeral service 3:00 PM Panacea Congregational Holiness Church Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Clark Nichols, 82, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 34 years by his side on Oct. 26, 2019.



He was born in Otter Creek on February 13, 1937. Clark was an avid mullet fisherman, fast cullin' oysterman, and a shrimper. He was a member and past president of the Wakulla County Fishermen Association, a member of Fishing for Freedom, and Panacea Congregational Holiness Church.



Clark owned an oyster house, Nichols and Sons, in Otter Creek with his brother, although it's now run by his brother's son and others.



Clark was loved by everyone he came in contact with and enjoyed telling stories of his lifelong fishing career.



Clark is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Gracie Nichols; siblings, Ava Otto, Betty Hartsfield, Joe Nichols and Alexander Nichols; children, Virginia Carter, Diane Burke, Roger Nichols, Sammy Hodge, and Carol Walker.



Clark is survived by his wife B. Anne Nichols; 14 children, Cathy Nichols, Francis Trumbell (John), Jim Nichols (Tina), Roger Noe (Debbie), David Noe, Jeff Noe (Debbie), Kevin Noe (Consuela), Yvonne Noe, Martha Evans (Frank), Rita Strickland (Mo), Johnny Hodge (Jane), Brandi Ecker, Daisy Albritton and Amanda Stalans; sisters Eloise Crum (Ronald Fred), Esther McCoy, Nadine Eunice (E.E.), Lucille Allen and Emily Laszko (Jim). He is also survived and blessed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Panacea Congregational Holiness Church, located at 1127 Coastal Highway in Panacea.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. at Panacea Congregational Holiness Church with burial at Bonnet Pond Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fishing for Freedom Inc., P.O. Box 145, Panacea FL 32346.

Clark will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts.



David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or

Roger Clark Nichols, 82, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 34 years by his side on Oct. 26, 2019.He was born in Otter Creek on February 13, 1937. Clark was an avid mullet fisherman, fast cullin' oysterman, and a shrimper. He was a member and past president of the Wakulla County Fishermen Association, a member of Fishing for Freedom, and Panacea Congregational Holiness Church.Clark owned an oyster house, Nichols and Sons, in Otter Creek with his brother, although it's now run by his brother's son and others.Clark was loved by everyone he came in contact with and enjoyed telling stories of his lifelong fishing career.Clark is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Gracie Nichols; siblings, Ava Otto, Betty Hartsfield, Joe Nichols and Alexander Nichols; children, Virginia Carter, Diane Burke, Roger Nichols, Sammy Hodge, and Carol Walker.Clark is survived by his wife B. Anne Nichols; 14 children, Cathy Nichols, Francis Trumbell (John), Jim Nichols (Tina), Roger Noe (Debbie), David Noe, Jeff Noe (Debbie), Kevin Noe (Consuela), Yvonne Noe, Martha Evans (Frank), Rita Strickland (Mo), Johnny Hodge (Jane), Brandi Ecker, Daisy Albritton and Amanda Stalans; sisters Eloise Crum (Ronald Fred), Esther McCoy, Nadine Eunice (E.E.), Lucille Allen and Emily Laszko (Jim). He is also survived and blessed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Panacea Congregational Holiness Church, located at 1127 Coastal Highway in Panacea.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. at Panacea Congregational Holiness Church with burial at Bonnet Pond Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fishing for Freedom Inc., P.O. Box 145, Panacea FL 32346.Clark will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts.David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com ). Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close