Roland Frank Coppola Jr., of Panacea, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Tallahassee.
He moved to Panacea from Baton Rouge, La. in 2001. He attended Medart Assembly of God Church. He was a Past Master of Crawford Lodge, a Shriner, and a member of Moose Lodge #2510. He was a U.S. Army veteran in the Vietnam War and a graduate of L.S.U.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cash Coppola; son, Roland (Trey) F. Coppola III (wife Susanne); daughter, Leisha Rogers (David) of Baton Rouge, La; four stepchildren, Mickeal Barwick, Michala Barwick, Melanie Barwick and Paul Barwick of Panacea; sister, Sheryl Baylock (Paul); grandchildren, Sean Baroni, Justice Rogers, Lily Rogers, Richard Brown and Wyett Cappola; and many step-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Panacea Full Gospel Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Committal will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Sept. 26, 2019