Ronald "Hayden" Gray, 76, of Tallahassee passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2020.
He was born on May 25, 1944 in Medart, the second of three sons to the late Susie and the Rev. Truman Gray.
Hayden is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Bell Gray; his children, Lisa Hodgson (Todd) of Oviedo, Ronnie Gray (Stephanie) of Live Oak, Nicholas Gray (Lee Ann) of Crawfordville; his siblings, Laymon Gray (Dottie) of Crawfordville, Gary Gray (Miriam) of Medart; his best friend Jerome Jones of Tallahassee; and grandchildren, Kyler, Mackenzie, Hayley, Fallon, Hannah, Cooper, and Drew.
Hayden was a lifelong member of Lake Ellen Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Sopchoppy High School Class of 1962, where he was heavily involved in athletics and served as the senior class president. Following graduation, Hayden attended and graduated from Chipola College before moving to Washington, D.C. to work for US Air (now American Airlines). While at US Air he held several positions, and eventually lead the Finance and Payroll Departments. In 1977, Hayden moved his family to Tallahassee, where he took a job with the State Department of Labor. For the next 34 years, until his retirement in 2011, Hayden selflessly served the constituents of the State of Florida, in various departments, as a Bureau Chief and other administrative positions. He was respected and revered by his colleagues and formed many lifelong relationships with those he worked with. Hayden was a dedicated father first and foremost. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. Hayden was a father figure and role model to many, having coached little league, and been a constant figure at Florida High's sporting events during the time his sons played.
Hayden was admired by many for his unparalleled kindness, knee-jerking humor, charismatic personality, and the love he shared for his family, especially his grandchildren. Hayden, known as "Papa," was a dedicated and loving fixture in all of his grandchildren's lives. There was nothing that he wouldn't do to ensure that they were happy and loved, and to tell the truth there was nothing he loved more than being a grandfather. God really hit the mark when he made Hayden Gray, for there has never been nor will there ever be a "Papa" quite like him. He will be deeply and sincerely missed, but his memory will live on in the many lives of those he touched.
The Gray Family will be having a private graveside service and internment at Lake Ellen Baptist Church of Crawfordville on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. No public memorial service has been planned at this time. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to the Family Funeral Home of Crawfordville.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
