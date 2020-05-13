Ronald Herbert Eudy (1954 - 2020)
Obituary
Ronald Herbert Eudy passed away on April 12,2020. He was born on May 25, 1954 in Concord, North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Chadwell Eudy; daughters Amanda Buchanon and Cinda Eudy; mother Peggy Lee Napier Eudy; and step - sons, Keith Cline and Austin Cline.

He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Jackson Eudy.

Ron worked at Alcoa Aluminum for 36 years as a millwright and electrical engineer. He was also president of the steelworkers union for Alcoa. He was a Commander for the United States Coast Guard Auxillary, retiring on Jan. 1, 2020. He was a member of the New London Methodist Church. Ron was a devoted husband, father and son. He was also a cherished step - dad, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Wakulla News on May 14, 2020
