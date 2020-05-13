Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Herbert Eudy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Herbert Eudy passed away on April 12,2020. He was born on May 25, 1954 in Concord, North Carolina.



He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Chadwell Eudy; daughters Amanda Buchanon and Cinda Eudy; mother Peggy Lee Napier Eudy; and step - sons, Keith Cline and Austin Cline.



He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Jackson Eudy.



Ron worked at Alcoa Aluminum for 36 years as a millwright and electrical engineer. He was also president of the steelworkers union for Alcoa. He was a Commander for the United States Coast Guard Auxillary, retiring on Jan. 1, 2020. He was a member of the New London Methodist Church. Ron was a devoted husband, father and son. He was also a cherished step - dad, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Ronald Herbert Eudy passed away on April 12,2020. He was born on May 25, 1954 in Concord, North Carolina.He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Chadwell Eudy; daughters Amanda Buchanon and Cinda Eudy; mother Peggy Lee Napier Eudy; and step - sons, Keith Cline and Austin Cline.He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Jackson Eudy.Ron worked at Alcoa Aluminum for 36 years as a millwright and electrical engineer. He was also president of the steelworkers union for Alcoa. He was a Commander for the United States Coast Guard Auxillary, retiring on Jan. 1, 2020. He was a member of the New London Methodist Church. Ron was a devoted husband, father and son. He was also a cherished step - dad, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Published in The Wakulla News on May 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close