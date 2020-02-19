Rose L. Sarvis, 79, of Crawfordville, passed away Feb. 11, 2020.
She was born July 1, 1940 in Capitola to parents Ernest and Lerah Ashburn. She worked as a Cashier in the grocery business, loved collecting antiques, would sit around with family and friends and enjoyed showing them pictures and loved to paint. When she was sitting around talking, you better be up on your politics. When she was able to attend church she went to First Assembly of God in Tallahassee. She was married 58 years to Stephen Sarvis before his death in 2013.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Sarvis Walker and husband Joe and Renee Sarvis Fake; sister, Rowena Scott; six grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorial Service was held Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Harvey Young Chapel – Family Funeral Home, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with the arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 20, 2020