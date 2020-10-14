Ruby Frances Fulford Martin McConnell, 81, passed away at home on Oct. 11, 2020.
She was born in St. Marks to Arthur Fulford and Lou Ellen Strickland Fulford.
Survivors include four daughters: Lou Anne Roby, Angela Baxley (Darren), Pamela Sapp (Larry) and Tina Sanders; twin brother, Thomas Fulford; grandchildren, Kent Roby, Caleb Baxley, Rueben Baxley, Levy Baxley, Austin Shaw (Amber), Ciara Richardson (Michael), Destiny McConnell, and Isabelle Dunsford; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and several siblings.
Ruby was not just a mother and a housewife. She was a fighter and a survivor. She raised four daughters and helped raise several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there for her family members and was the glue that held us together. She sacrificed many things in her life to provide for our needs.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ms. Ruby's house. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Cancer Society
