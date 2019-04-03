Ruby M. Griffin, 83 of Zephyrhills, passed away on March 29th, 2019.
She was born on January 29th, 1936. Ruby was a wife, mother of four sons, and a "farmher."
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Griffin, Sr.; brother, David Harnage; sister, Mary Kelly; and four sons, Gerald Griffin Jr., Thomas Griffin, Harold "Steven" Griffin, and Timmy Griffin. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
The viewing will take place at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee FL 32311, (850) 942-2929 on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. A second viewing will take place at Zephyrhills Alliance Church, 7251 Fort King Road, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Ruby's final resting place will be at the Geiger Cemetery in Zephyrhills. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Beggs Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting with the arrantments. (850-942-2929 or [email protected]).
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 4, 2019